Nick Wright reacts to Tom Brady’s cryptic post: ‘He wants us talking about this’ | LIVE FROM MIAMI
-
Nick Wright is joined by Doug Gottlieb and Brian Westbrook to talk Tom Brady, after he posted a cryptic photo of himself standing in Gillette Stadium. Hear why Nick believes Brady intentionally posted this photo to encourage speculation, and put some pressure on the New England Patriots.
