Emmitt Smith: The 49ers have a chance vs Chiefs if they keep Mahomes off the field | LIVE FROM MIAMI

Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook are joined by three-time Super Bowl Champion Emmitt Smith to talk the Sunday match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Emmitt gives his thoughts on the Chiefs' offensive weapons, and thinks that San Francisco 49ers have a strong enough running game to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.

