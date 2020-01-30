Emmitt Smith: The 49ers have a chance vs Chiefs if they keep Mahomes off the field | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook are joined by three-time Super Bowl Champion Emmitt Smith to talk the Sunday match up between the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs. Emmitt gives his thoughts on the Chiefs' offensive weapons, and thinks that San Francisco 49ers have a strong enough running game to keep Patrick Mahomes on the sidelines.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.