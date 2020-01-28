‘ I think he’ll be back’— Alvin Kamara on Drew Brees’ future with Saints | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- Alvin Kamara
- Alvin Kamara
- Drew Brees
- First Things First
- First Things First
- New Orleans Saints
- NFC
- NFC South
- NFC West
- San Francisco 49ers
-
New Orleans Saints RB Alvin Kamara joins Nick Wright, Greg Jennings and Jenna Wolfe live in Miami to discuss Drew Brees and if he will return to the Saints next season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.