Doug Gottlieb agrees with Joe Montana: Tom Brady should stay in New England | LIVE FROM MIAMI
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Doug Gottlieb
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
- Tom Brady
-
Four-time Super Bowl champion Joe Montana recently gave some advice to Tom Brady, who is in limbo now that he is a free agent. Montana advises Brady not to leave the Patriots unless he has to. Doug Gottlieb joins Nick Wright and Eric Mangini to discuss why he agrees with Montana, and thinks Brady should stay in New England if he wants another Super Bowl Championship.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.