Stefon Diggs remembers Kobe Bryant: ‘He never let you down’

Video Details

Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings to share his memories of all-time great Kobe Bryant, and how he influenced him to push harder and become more successful in his own career. Diggs opens up about growing up watching Kobe and feeling inspired, and how losing Kobe has affected him.

More Videos »