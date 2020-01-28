Stefon Diggs remembers Kobe Bryant: ‘He never let you down’
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- Jenna Wolfe
- Los Angeles Lakers
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC North
- Nick Wright
- Stefon Diggs
-
Minnesota Vikings' Stefon Diggs joins Nick Wright and Greg Jennings to share his memories of all-time great Kobe Bryant, and how he influenced him to push harder and become more successful in his own career. Diggs opens up about growing up watching Kobe and feeling inspired, and how losing Kobe has affected him.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.