Chris Broussard reacts to losing Kobe Bryant: ‘It was like a gut punch’
Chris Broussard joins Nick Wright to reflect on the life and legacy of Kobe Bryant after losing him and his daughter Gianna in a tragic helicopter crash. Chris tells Nick where he was when he heard the sad news, and why he is most devastated by the loss of not only a great basketball player, but a business mogul and family man.
