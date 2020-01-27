Nick Wright reflects on Kobe Bryant’s legacy, and mourns the loss of a promising future
Video Details
Nick Wright is joined by Chris Broussard to reflect on the life of a great, Kobe Bryant. Nick tells Chris why this specific loss to the sports world has hit him harder than others, and why losing Kobe so early has robbed us of the promising future he was beginning to create
