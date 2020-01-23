Video Details

Last night the New Orleans Pelicans were defeated in a close game against the San Antonio Spurs 121-117. This game marked Zion Williamson's explosive NBA debut. He scored 22 points, but sat out the last few minutes of the 4th quarter. Nick Wright sits with Brian Westbrook to talk Zion's performance and how he was willing to make plays he wasn't normally strongest at in order to keep the Pelicans afloat in the game.