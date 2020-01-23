Video Details

Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright to talk the long time feud between former Philadelphia Eagles players Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb. McNabb recently stated that T.O.'s drama broke the Eagles up, resulting in them falling short of the Super Bowl in 2004-2005. Hear why Westbrook thinks neither McNabb or T.O. were to blame in this situation, and why he's disappointed that this is still a conversation so many years later.