Brian Westbrook reacts to Donovan McNabb’s claim that T.O. broke up the Philadelphia Eagles
Video Details
- Brian Westbrook
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Brian Westbrook joins Nick Wright to talk the long time feud between former Philadelphia Eagles players Terrell Owens and Donovan McNabb. McNabb recently stated that T.O.'s drama broke the Eagles up, resulting in them falling short of the Super Bowl in 2004-2005. Hear why Westbrook thinks neither McNabb or T.O. were to blame in this situation, and why he's disappointed that this is still a conversation so many years later.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.