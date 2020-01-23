Nick Wright talks Eli Manning’s retirement announcement: He’s a Hall of Famer in my mind
- Brian Westbrook
- Chris Canty
- Eli Manning
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New York Giants
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
Two -time Super Bowl winner Eli Manning has announced his retirement after 16 seasons with the New York Giants. Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty and Brian Westbrook to discuss his career, and whether or not Manning should be considered for the Hall of Fame.
