Nick Wright: Jimmy Garoppolo’s trade deal was a rare misstep for Bill Belichick

Video Details

With the San Francisco 49ers heading to the Super Bowl, Nick Wright and Chris Canty talk Jimmy Garoppolo, and his trade deal with the New England Patriots. While he doesn't think Bill Belichick should regret the trade, hear why Nick thinks the championship coach may regret the way the dealing played out.

More Videos »