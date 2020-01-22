Eric Mangini on Tom Brady’s future: ‘If not New England, maybe its Denver’
Nick Wright, Jenna Wolfe, Chris Canty, and Eric Mangini talk about New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady and discuss the potential landing spots next season for the future Hall of Famer.
