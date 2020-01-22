Nick Wright: Slowing down the Chiefs’ offense is 49ers only hope for victory in Super Bowl LIV

Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty to talk Super Bowl LIV. Nick thinks the Kansas City Chiefs are coming with a strong offense, with Patrick Mahomes playing better than ever. Hear why he thinks the San Francisco 49ers' best defense is to 'keep their defense off the field. It's the only way to slow them down.'

