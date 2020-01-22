Nick Wright: Slowing down the Chiefs’ offense is 49ers only hope for victory in Super Bowl LIV
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
-
Nick Wright is joined by Chris Canty to talk Super Bowl LIV. Nick thinks the Kansas City Chiefs are coming with a strong offense, with Patrick Mahomes playing better than ever. Hear why he thinks the San Francisco 49ers' best defense is to 'keep their defense off the field. It's the only way to slow them down.'
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.