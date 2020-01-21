Eric Mangini believes Tom Brady’s best chance at success is in New England
Video Details
- English Championship
- Eric Mangini
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jenna Wolfe
- New England Patriots
- Nick Wright
-
Championship quarterback Tom Brady is a free agent, and during an interview, he said he is 'open-minded' about playing for a team other than the New England Patriots. Eric Mangini tells Nick Wright and Danny Kanell if he believes Tom Brady needs the Patriots to continue winning championships.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.