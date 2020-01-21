Nick Wright: Mahomes vs Garoppolo is the biggest mismatch on the field
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC West
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Jimmy Garoppolo
- Kansas City Chiefs
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Nick Wright previews the Super Bowl LIV QB matchup. Nick breaks down what Jimmy Garoppolo needs to do to have success against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.