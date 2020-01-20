Eric Mangini makes his Super Bowl LIV Pick: ‘I’m going with the better QB, Patrick Mahomes’
Nick Wright is joined by Eric Mangini and Danny Kanell to talk who the better pick will be in Super Bowl 54. The San Francisco 49ers had an impressive win over the Green Bay Packers for the NFC Title, but Mangini thinks Patrick Mahomes will be the key component that will carry the Kansas City Chiefs to a victory in Super Bowl LIV
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.