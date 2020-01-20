Nick Wright: Tom Brady will play next year, but in a different uniform
Video Details
Tom Brady was reported to say he is open to playing for other teams, and now that he is a free agent, many speculate he will not return to New England next season. Hear why Nick Wright and agrees that it's not likely Brady will return to the Patriots, and why Danny Kanell thinks this comment was more of a strategy thing for the championship QB.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.