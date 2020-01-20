Nick Wright: Packers loss to 49ers was a carbon copy of week 12

Video Details

Nick Wright is joined by Danny Kanell to discuss the NFC Championship game, where the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Green Bay Packers for the title. Hear why Nick says 49ers deserve full credit for their dominance over the Packers, and why Aaron Rodgers is going to hate rewatching his performance in this game.

More Videos »