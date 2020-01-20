Nick Wright: Packers loss to 49ers was a carbon copy of week 12
Video Details
- Aaron Rodgers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- San Francisco 49ers
- Super Bowl 54
-
Nick Wright is joined by Danny Kanell to discuss the NFC Championship game, where the San Francisco 49ers dominated the Green Bay Packers for the title. Hear why Nick says 49ers deserve full credit for their dominance over the Packers, and why Aaron Rodgers is going to hate rewatching his performance in this game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.