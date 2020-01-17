Eric Mangini: If Derrick Henry can’t produce, the Titans have little chance at victory vs Chiefs
Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Chris Canty to discuss the NFC Championship Game on Fox, where the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Tennessee Titans. Mangini thinks Derrick Henry will need to have a big game to pull out a win against Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs. If the Chiefs find a way to stop Henry from producing at the level he's been performing in the post season, Mangini doesn't know if quarterback Ryan Tannehill will be able to pick up the slack.
