Eric Mangini: Aaron Rodgers’ throwing ability could be a threat to 49ers in NFC Title game

Video Details

Eric Mangini joins Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook to talk the NFC Title game, where the San Francisco 49ers will face the Green Bay Packers. Hear why Mangini believes Aaron Rodgers' arm power will be key in this game, and what the 49ers could potentially do to keep the Packers from running away with the game.

More Videos »