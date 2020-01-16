Nick Wright believes Tom Brady playing with the LA Chargers ‘makes sense’
With Tom Brady being a free agent, there's a lot of speculation as to whether the championship quarterback will remain in New England with Bill Belichick and the Patriots, or if he could move on to another team. Nick Wright tells Brian Westbrook why he believes the LA Charges would check all the boxes, and could be where Brady ends up next season.
