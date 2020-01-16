Eddie George: Even without Derrick Henry, Ryan Tannehill could still lead the Titans to victory vs Chiefs
Former NFL running back Eddie George joins Nick Wright and Brian Westbrook to discuss the Tennessee Titans, who will face off against the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC Championship Title. With Derrick Henry virtually carrying the Titans in their latest wins, George says the Titans will need to be more balanced, that Ryan Tannehill will have to throw a lot more if he's going to put up a fight against Patrick Mahomes and an explosive Chiefs' offense.
