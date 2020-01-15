Brandon Flowers on Baker Mayfield: He has the talent to be an elite quarterback

Video Details

With Former Minnesota Viking OC Kevin Stefanski confirmed as the new head coach for the Cleveland Browns, Nick Wright and Brandon Flowers talk what this means for Baker Mayfield, who has struggled to find his stride with previous coaches. Flowers believes Mayfield has the makings of an elite quarterback, and if Stefanski is the right coach and can settle Mayfield down, it could mean a successful Browns season.

