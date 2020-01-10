Chris Canty: If Belichick had his way, Jimmy Garoppolo would be the starting QB for the New England Patriots
-
Chris Canty and Nick Wright discuss the future for Tom Brady and the New England Patriots. Canty believes that Bill Belichick is ready to move on from the championship, and with Brady already being paid less than market value in New England, plus the potential loss of Josh McDaniels to the Cleveland Browns, all signs point to Brady being 'out the door'.
