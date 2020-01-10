Nick Wright: I think Lamar Jackson will be good in the playoffs, but he will not be MVP
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Super Bowl 54
- Tennessee Titans
-
Nick Wright sits with Chris Canty to discuss the Baltimore Ravens chances in the playoffs against the Tennessee Titans. Nick is not so sure that Lamar Jackson will play at the same level post season that he did during the regular season, but if he does, the Baltimore Ravens will be nearly impossible to defeat.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2020 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.