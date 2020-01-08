Nick Wright does not expect Lamar Jackson to dominate in the playoffs
With the Baltimore Ravens preparing to face off against the Tennessee Titans this Saturday for a chance at the Super Bowl, Nick Wright, Jenna Wolfe and Brian Westbrook discuss whether Lamar Jackson will dominate the way he did in the regular season. Hear why Nick has his doubts, and while he thinks the Ravens could win the Superbowl, this will be Lamar's first true test on the road to MVP status.
