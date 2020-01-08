Brian Westbrook: AD’s injury could hurt Lakers’ chances in the first round of playoffs
Brian Westbrook sits down with Nick Wright and Jenna Wolfe to talk the Los Angeles Lakers. LeBron James led his team to victory against the New York Knicks with 31 points, but Anthony Davis was out after he landed hard on his back in the 3rd quarter. Brian says the most important thing for the Lakers to do is to stay healthy if they want to be successful in the first round of the playoffs.
