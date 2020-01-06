Nick Wright: Tom Brady played his last game with Patriots on Saturday vs Titans
Nick Wright recaps the Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Wild Card game and explains why the matchup is likely quarterback Tom Brady's last game with the Patriots.
