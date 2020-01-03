Chris Canty believes the Eagles will upset the Seahawks in their NFC Wild Card matchup
Video Details
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC West
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Chris Canty talks about the Seattle Seahawks vs. Philadelphia Eagles Wild Card matchup and explains why he believes the Eagles will win the game.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.