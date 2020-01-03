Nick Wright: Cowboys should consider a coach with NFL experience, unless it’s Urban Meyer
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Dallas Cowboys and who the team should hire as their next head coach. Nick explains why Urban Meyer would be the only coach without NFL experience the team should consider.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Do Not Sell my Personal Info
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879
By using this site, you agree to its Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.