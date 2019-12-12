Chris Broussard: Kawhi Leonard is one of the best players in the NBA but shouldn’t be considered for MVP
Chris Broussard talks about Los Angeles Clippers Kawhi Leonard and explains why Kawhi should not be in consideration for MVP this season. Clippers beat the Raptors 112-92 on Wednesday night.
