Nick Wright doesn’t think Rams will make playoffs even after win over Seahawks
Nick Wright recaps the Seattle Seahawks vs. Los Angeles Rams Week 14 matchup and discusses if the Rams proved they're a serious threat in the NFC with their win. Rams beat the Seahawks 28-12 on Sunday.
