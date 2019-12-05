Chris Canty doubts this is Tom Brady’s final season in a Patriots uniform
Video Details
Nick Wright and Chris Canty discuss whether this is Tom Brady's final season with the New England Patriots. Nick and Chris believe anything is possible if the Patriots make a Super Bowl run.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879