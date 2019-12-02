Bart Scott: Browns are a front running team that folds up when they face adversity
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- Bart Scott
- Cleveland Browns
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Pittsburgh Steelers
-
Nick Wright and Bart Scott talk about the Cleveland Browns loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers and discuss if Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens has proven he isn't fit to be a head coach. Browns loss to the Steelers 13-20 on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879