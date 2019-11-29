Nick Wright still believes the Packers can make a Super Bowl run
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants and explains why he believes the Packers can still make a run for the Super Bowl.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879