Nick Wright is concerned that Carmelo Anthony wants to play beyond this year
Video Details
- Carmelo Anthony
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Nick Wright
- Northwest
- Portland Trail Blazers
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright reacts to Carmelo Anthony's comment that this season isn't a farewell tour. Nick is concerned that Melo wants to play another season.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879