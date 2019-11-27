Nick Wright still believes Carson Wentz can ‘turn it around’ in Philly
Video Details
- Carson Wentz
- Carson Wentz
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Nick Wright and Chris Broussard discuss Michael Vick's comments that Carson Wentz 'will fail in Philadelphia'. Broussard and Wright disagree that Wentz can succeed with the Eagles.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879