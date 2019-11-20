Greg Jennings thinks if the Cowboys beat the Patriots it could change the landscape of the team
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC East
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Greg Jennings
- New England Patriots
- NFC
- NFC East
-
Greg Jennings talks about the Dallas Cowboys vs New England Patriots Week 12 matchup and explains how Cowboys beating the Patriots could change things for the better for the team.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879