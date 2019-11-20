Nick Wright believes the Lakers are the best team in the NBA
-
Nick Wright talks about the Los Angeles Lakers and explains why they are the best team in the NBA. Lakers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 112-107 on Tuesday night to improve to 12-2 on the season.
