Greg Jennings thinks Browns being highly penalized & undisciplined is a direct reflection of Freddie Kitchens
Video Details
Greg Jennings talks about the Cleveland Browns and discusses if the team's lack of discipline is a reflection of head coach Freddie Kitchens.
