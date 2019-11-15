Kawhi Leonard is absolutely unequivocally costing Clippers wins while load managing
Video Details
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- Paul George
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright recaps the Los Angeles Clippers vs New Orleans Pelicans and talks about the season debut of Paul George. Nick also discusses if Kawhi Leonard is costing the Clippers games while load managing his season. Clippers loss to the Pelicans 132-127 on Thursday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879