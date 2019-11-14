Danny Kanell: Lamar Jackson is a natural passer with insane running ability
Video Details
- AFC
- AFC North
- AFC South
- Baltimore Ravens
- Deshaun Watson
- Deshaun Watson
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Houston Texans
-
Danny Kanell talks about Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson and explains why he believes Jackson and Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson are the future of the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879