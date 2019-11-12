Nick Wright explains how Eagles could lose to Cowboys and still win the NFC East
Video Details
- Chris Canty
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC East
- Nick Wright
- Philadelphia Eagles
-
Nick Wright an Chris Canty talk about the NFC East division and discuss which team will win the division between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879