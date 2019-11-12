Nick Wright details why Russell Wilson has been the ‘overwhelming favorite’ for MVP through 10 weeks
- AFC
- AFC North
- Baltimore Ravens
- Chris Canty
- First Things First
- First Things First
- NFC
- NFC West
- Nick Wright
- Russell Wilson
- Seattle Seahawks
-
Nick Wright and Chris Canty talk about the race for the Most Valuable Player and discuss if Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is now a slight favorite over Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson after the Seahawks impressive win on Monday night.
