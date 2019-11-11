Nick Wright believes the Cowboys loss to the Vikings falls on play-calling not sensational play of Dak
- Dak Prescott
- Dallas Cowboys
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Minnesota Vikings
- NFC
- NFC East
- NFC North
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright talks about the Minnesota Vikings vs. Dallas Cowboys Week 10 matchup and explains why the Cowboys loss falls on the play-calling not quarterback Dak Prescott.
