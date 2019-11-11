Nick Wright thinks Kyle Allen in only the 25th best QB in the NFL & run game plus defense is what keeps them in games
Video Details
- Carolina Panthers
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Green Bay Packers
- Kyle Allen
- NFC
- NFC North
- NFC South
- Nick Wright
-
Nick Wright talks about the Carolina Panthers vs. Green Bay Packers Week 10 matchup and explains why quarterback Kyle Allen is a very good backup quarterback but only the 25th best QB in the league.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879