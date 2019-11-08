Nick Wright: Derek Carr is playing the best football in the last 4 years for the Raiders
- AFC
- AFC West
- Derek Carr
- First Things First
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Nick Wright
- Oakland Raiders
Nick Wright recaps the Los Angeles Chargers vs. Oakland Raiders Week 10 Thursday night matchup and talks about the great performance of Raiders quarterback Derek Carr.
