Nick Wright: It would be shocking if Kawhi Leonard plays 70 games for Clippers this season
Video Details
- Central
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kawhi Leonard
- Los Angeles Clippers
- Milwaukee Bucks
- Nick Wright
- Pacific
- West
- West
-
Nick Wright talks about the Los Angeles Clippers and their decision to rest Kawhi Leonard and not play him in back-to-back games. Clippers loss to the Milwaukee Bucks 129-124 on Wednesday night.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879