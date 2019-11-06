Nick Wright: If Panthers move on from Cam, they’ll be drafting a QB in the first round in 2021
Video Details
Nick Wright talks about the Carolina Panthers and quarterback Cam Newton and explains why if the team moves on from Cam they'll be in the market for a new QB. The team placed Cam on season ending injured reserve.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879