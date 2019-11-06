Sarah Kustok: Kyrie Irving has been a tremendous asset for the Nets since joining
Video Details
- Atlantic
- Atlantic
- Brooklyn Nets
- East
- East
- First Things First
- First Things First
- Kyrie Irving
- New Orleans Pelicans
- Sarah Kustok
- Southwest
- West
- West
-
Fox Sports NBA analyst Sarah Kustok talks about Brooklyn Nets Kyrie Irving and discusses how impressive he has been since joining the Nets. Nets beat the New Orleans Pelicans 135-125 on Sunday.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | FOX Cincy | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | Fox Corporation | FOX Sports Supports | FOX Deportes
™ and © 2019 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and UPDATED PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices
20146-20149
511
14618
39.0438
-77.4879